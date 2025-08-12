Sign up
Photo 3153
Finally...
I've been chasing these around for days but never got them to be still long enough for a clear shot. So it's upside down but still shows the colors. 😊
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3157
photos
102
followers
65
following
864% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
12th August 2025 1:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black
,
flowers
,
colors
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
south
Mags
ace
A wonderful capture with detail!
August 17th, 2025
