Finally... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3153

Finally...

I've been chasing these around for days but never got them to be still long enough for a clear shot. So it's upside down but still shows the colors. 😊
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Mags ace
A wonderful capture with detail!
August 17th, 2025  
