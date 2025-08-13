Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3153
Shriveling leaves...
The weather has turned cry and the season for flowers is ending.
This is the Bergamot leaves (those used in Earl Grey Tea) that are shriveling and dying in the garden.
I tried this in monochrome but much preferred it in color.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3153
photos
101
followers
64
following
863% complete
View this month »
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
summer
,
south
,
season
,
drying
,
bergamot
vaidas
ace
Nice
August 14th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Marvellous texture.
August 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic textures and tones.
August 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close