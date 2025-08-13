Shriveling leaves...

Previous
The weather has turned cry and the season for flowers is ending.
This is the Bergamot leaves (those used in Earl Grey Tea) that are shriveling and dying in the garden.
I tried this in monochrome but much preferred it in color.
vaidas ace
Nice
August 14th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Marvellous texture.
August 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic textures and tones.
August 14th, 2025  
