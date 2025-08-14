Sign up
Previous
Photo 3154
Unknown mushroom...
We often have mushrooms like this appear in our yard. Sometimes they come in groups (this one is alone). The heads will sometimes continue to grow and become disfigured. Does anyone know what they might be called?
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
4
3
GaryW
3154
photos
102
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
14th August 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
mushroom
,
grass
,
backyard
,
summer
,
south
,
fungi
Annie-Sue
ace
need to look underneath it - if it's got tubes and not gills, it's some type of bolete - a "penny bun" would be browner
August 14th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
I don't know what it is but it's very attractive. All I get are the plain cream colored ones.
August 14th, 2025
KV
ace
Frost’s Bolete according to my Seek app… nice focus and DOF.
August 14th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
I don't know what they're called, but you captured a marvelous image and great pov.
August 14th, 2025
