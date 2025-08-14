Previous
Unknown mushroom... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3154

Unknown mushroom...

We often have mushrooms like this appear in our yard. Sometimes they come in groups (this one is alone). The heads will sometimes continue to grow and become disfigured. Does anyone know what they might be called?
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Annie-Sue ace
need to look underneath it - if it's got tubes and not gills, it's some type of bolete - a "penny bun" would be browner
August 14th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
I don't know what it is but it's very attractive. All I get are the plain cream colored ones.
August 14th, 2025  
KV ace
Frost’s Bolete according to my Seek app… nice focus and DOF.
August 14th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
I don't know what they're called, but you captured a marvelous image and great pov.
August 14th, 2025  
