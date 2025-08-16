Previous
Photo 3157

Local community market...

Today I visited a local community market. There were several artisans with such varied talent. I hope to share others here in the days to come.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Danette Thompson ace
I like your perspective
August 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
What lovely beaded trinkets!
August 17th, 2025  
