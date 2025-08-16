Sign up
Previous
Photo 3157
Local community market...
Today I visited a local community market. There were several artisans with such varied talent. I hope to share others here in the days to come.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
3157
photos
102
followers
65
following
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th August 2025 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beads
,
summer
,
market
,
south
,
local
,
community
,
artisan
Danette Thompson
ace
I like your perspective
August 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
What lovely beaded trinkets!
August 17th, 2025
