Okra still blooming... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3158

Okra still blooming...

From the Community Garden. A very lovely okra plant with blooms and fruit (vegetables).
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Barb ace
Lovely light on this!
August 17th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Glorious capture
August 17th, 2025  
John ace
Fantastic!
August 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Who knew that funny vegetable looked so pretty while blooming.
August 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It looks like a beautiful plant. I love the flowers.
August 17th, 2025  
