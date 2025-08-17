Sign up
Photo 3158
Okra still blooming...
From the Community Garden. A very lovely okra plant with blooms and fruit (vegetables).
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Tags
green
,
vegetables
,
bloom
,
summer
,
south
,
pod
,
okra
Barb
ace
Lovely light on this!
August 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Glorious capture
August 17th, 2025
John
ace
Fantastic!
August 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Who knew that funny vegetable looked so pretty while blooming.
August 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like a beautiful plant. I love the flowers.
August 17th, 2025
