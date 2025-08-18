Sign up
Previous
Photo 3159
Pepper Sauce...
This is a "Southern Staple". It is made from a variety of peppers, vinegar, spices and "love"!
I always like the way it looks in the bottles and it tastes so good! It varies from very mild with just a pepper taste to "knock your socks off" hot!
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Tags
bottle
,
summer
,
market
,
south
,
peppers
,
community
,
pepper sauce
Kathy
ace
Nice still life but I’ll pass.
August 19th, 2025
