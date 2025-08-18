Previous
Pepper Sauce... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3159

Pepper Sauce...

This is a "Southern Staple". It is made from a variety of peppers, vinegar, spices and "love"!
I always like the way it looks in the bottles and it tastes so good! It varies from very mild with just a pepper taste to "knock your socks off" hot!
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice still life but I’ll pass.
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact