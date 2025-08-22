Previous
Snowberry Clearwing... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3163

Snowberry Clearwing...

At that is what my app calls it. It was flying around the shrub, not spending much time at all on each flower.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
