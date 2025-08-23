Previous
Happy Birthday... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3164

Happy Birthday...

Our youngest grandson's birthday cake made by our youngest daughter, his aunt. The cake was delicious!
23rd August 2025

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

