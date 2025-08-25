Previous
I'm coming out... by thewatersphotos
I'm coming out...

Saw this little one while walking around the backyard today. We have been getting brief showers that I guess moisten the ground enough to get them rising.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Corinne C ace
Sweet
August 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Perfect title! :-)
August 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Pushing up through the soil. Wonderful capture.
August 26th, 2025  
