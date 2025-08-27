Sign up
Photo 3168
Surprise late Coneflower...
I planted these Coneflowers by seed this year and two are trying to form flowers this late in the season. I'll watch to see if it fully opens. Interested to see what color it might be.
Again, sorry for not commenting and responding!
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
R G Hunt
Great find and capture
August 29th, 2025
