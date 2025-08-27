Previous
Surprise late Coneflower... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3168

Surprise late Coneflower...

I planted these Coneflowers by seed this year and two are trying to form flowers this late in the season. I'll watch to see if it fully opens. Interested to see what color it might be.
Again, sorry for not commenting and responding!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
R G Hunt
Great find and capture
August 29th, 2025  
