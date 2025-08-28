Previous
Lottie... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3169

Lottie...

This is our new Rat Terrier puppy. She is a little over 8 weeks old.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
What a little love she is!
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact