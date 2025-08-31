Sign up
Previous
Photo 3172
Hanging on by a thread...
This is part of some old equipment that got left here by someone cutting hay several years back. He won't come get it. I noticed that the string holding some pieces together are getting thin!
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Tags
orange
,
summer
,
thread
,
equipment
,
south
,
hanging
,
string
