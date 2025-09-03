Previous
Next
It's that time of year... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3175

It's that time of year...

In case you don't recognize this it is Ragweed, to which many folks are allergic! It's going down very soon!
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ahh, yes. The sneeze weed! Nicely captured. Do you have lots of people that confuse golden rod for ragweed? I still get that when I post a pic of golden rod.
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact