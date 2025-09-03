Sign up
Photo 3175
It's that time of year...
In case you don't recognize this it is Ragweed, to which many folks are allergic! It's going down very soon!
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Tags
plant
,
summer
,
ragweed
,
south
,
sneeze
,
allergic
Mags
ace
Ahh, yes. The sneeze weed! Nicely captured. Do you have lots of people that confuse golden rod for ragweed? I still get that when I post a pic of golden rod.
September 6th, 2025
