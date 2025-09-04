Previous
A bank of clouds... by thewatersphotos
A bank of clouds...

Noticed this "bank of clouds" moving across the sky. They dissipated quickly and we got no rain.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
September 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
September 5th, 2025  
