Photo 3177
The essence of Lottie...
If she is outside, she has something in her mouth and it is usually a leaf!
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
3177
Mags
ace
Ha ha! She's adorable!
September 6th, 2025
