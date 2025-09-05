Previous
The essence of Lottie...
The essence of Lottie...

If she is outside, she has something in her mouth and it is usually a leaf!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Ha ha! She's adorable!
September 6th, 2025  
