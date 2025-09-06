Previous
Late bloomers... by thewatersphotos
Late bloomers...

When we have tomatoes that are "beyond their prime" my wife will put them in a large container pot we have in the garden. Some of the seeds have sprouted and we now have tomato plants with blooms. They very rarely make it to tomatoes.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Oh lovely! They may be the best tomatoes since they're the last blooms. You never know. =)
September 7th, 2025  
