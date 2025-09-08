Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
First edit...
This was my first edit of the photo because I wanted to show the two small buds, the full open flower with the two seed heads across the open flower. I brightened it and added a bit more color.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
4
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3180
photos
103
followers
65
following
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
photos
,
summer
,
south
,
edits
,
variations
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice dof and edit
September 8th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like this. I'm not distracted by the garden soil to the right.
September 8th, 2025
Kate
ace
I like this closer crop better than the wide angle view
September 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nicely captured.
September 8th, 2025
