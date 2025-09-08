Previous
First edit... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3180

First edit...

This was my first edit of the photo because I wanted to show the two small buds, the full open flower with the two seed heads across the open flower. I brightened it and added a bit more color.
What do you think?
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Nice dof and edit
September 8th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like this. I'm not distracted by the garden soil to the right.
September 8th, 2025  
Kate ace
I like this closer crop better than the wide angle view
September 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nicely captured.
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact