Second edit... by thewatersphotos
In this edit I highlighted the two small buds that are about to open. With this portion of the wide angle the background is very blurry, which made the buds stand out.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

GaryW

Janis
They do stand out nicely against the bokeh 😊 Pretty colors!
September 10th, 2025  
