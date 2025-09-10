Previous
Next
Final edit... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3182

Final edit...

The final edit is a close up of the main flower with two seed heads laying across it.
Life has gotten really busy, so little time to comment. I'll be back to commenting very soon!
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact