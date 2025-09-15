Previous
Fungi Family... by thewatersphotos
Fungi Family...

We cut down a large Live Oak tree last year, had the stump ground then planted grass over the surrounding area. This Fungi Family is coming up right where the stump is underneath.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
They found a good food source. I love your pov. Beautiful capture.
September 16th, 2025  
