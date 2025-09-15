Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3187
Fungi Family...
We cut down a large Live Oak tree last year, had the stump ground then planted grass over the surrounding area. This Fungi Family is coming up right where the stump is underneath.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3187
photos
102
followers
65
following
873% complete
View this month »
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
family
,
mushrooms
,
grass
,
summer
,
oak
,
south
,
fungi
Shutterbug
ace
They found a good food source. I love your pov. Beautiful capture.
September 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close