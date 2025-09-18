Previous
Cut, raked and baled... by thewatersphotos
This is the South section of the hayfield that is finished. The volume was very low due to the extreme heat and lack of rain since the last cutting.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
