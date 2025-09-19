Sign up
Photo 3191
High Key Tractor...
Playing around with tractor photos. The brothers brought three tractors to cut, rake and bale the hay this time! This is the tractor with the hay baler.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Tags
light
,
high
,
summer
,
south
,
key
,
tractor
,
hayfield
,
baler
