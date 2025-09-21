Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3193
Flowering Sedum...
This is a very resilient plant in our garden. Despite very little moisture it manages to stay green and even bloom.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3193
photos
102
followers
65
following
874% complete
View this month »
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
purple
,
leaves
,
summer
,
south
,
sedum
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close