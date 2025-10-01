Previous
After trimming the hedges... by thewatersphotos
After trimming the hedges...

Today was the day! My wife likes using her hedge clippers! I man the rake and carry off the debris. It took most of the morning when it was cloudy and even rained on us briefly. But it is done!
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Beautiful home and neatly trimmed yard.
October 2nd, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice home. That is how we split our labor (except we don't do our large hedges anymore ourselves). I do any trimming, and hubby picks up the debris!
October 2nd, 2025  
GaryW
@marlboromaam Thanks, Mags! You are sweet to comment! I really hope to be more consistent responding and commenting very soon!
October 2nd, 2025  
GaryW
@danette Thanks, Danette! This split works very well for us!
October 2nd, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Looks nice
October 2nd, 2025  
