Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3203
After trimming the hedges...
Today was the day! My wife likes using her hedge clippers! I man the rake and carry off the debris. It took most of the morning when it was cloudy and even rained on us briefly. But it is done!
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3203
photos
103
followers
66
following
877% complete
View this month »
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
1st October 2025 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
trees
,
fall
,
south
,
hedge
,
trimming
,
clippers
Mags
ace
Beautiful home and neatly trimmed yard.
October 2nd, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice home. That is how we split our labor (except we don't do our large hedges anymore ourselves). I do any trimming, and hubby picks up the debris!
October 2nd, 2025
GaryW
@marlboromaam
Thanks, Mags! You are sweet to comment! I really hope to be more consistent responding and commenting very soon!
October 2nd, 2025
GaryW
@danette
Thanks, Danette! This split works very well for us!
October 2nd, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Looks nice
October 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close