In the early morning light... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3205

In the early morning light...

This Hibiscus is on our front porch. Liked the way the blossoms looked in the early morning light. Unfortunately, the blooms rarely open but will fall off at this stage.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Mags ace
Lovely light on your buds!
October 4th, 2025  
