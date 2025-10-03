Sign up
Photo 3205
In the early morning light...
This Hibiscus is on our front porch. Liked the way the blossoms looked in the early morning light. Unfortunately, the blooms rarely open but will fall off at this stage.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3205
photos
103
followers
66
following
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
3rd October 2025 8:43am
pink
fall
autumn
porch
south
hibiscus
front
blossoms
Mags
ace
Lovely light on your buds!
October 4th, 2025
