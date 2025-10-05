Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3207
It just kept coming back...
Our butterfly population is dwindling but this one was persistent on the Indian Blanket, so I snapped its picture!
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3208
photos
102
followers
66
following
878% complete
View this month »
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
butterfly
,
south
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close