A storm rolling in... by thewatersphotos
A storm rolling in...

It looks worse than it turned out to be. We did get a light shower, but not storm.
8th October 2025

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags
Wonderful capture with that sky drama!
October 10th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini
Fabulous leading line and drama in those clouds! Glad you didn't get blown away!! :)
October 10th, 2025  
