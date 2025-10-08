Sign up
Photo 3209
A storm rolling in...
It looks worse than it turned out to be. We did get a light shower, but not storm.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
8th October 2025 12:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dark
,
sky
,
clouds
,
storm
,
fall
,
autumn
,
driveway
,
south
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture with that sky drama!
October 10th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Fabulous leading line and drama in those clouds! Glad you didn't get blown away!! :)
October 10th, 2025
