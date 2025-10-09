Sign up
Previous
Photo 3210
Heading home for the night...
This is a Turkey Buzzard heading to its "Roosting Tree", where several dozen of its kind will roost for the night. (The tree is a frightening site!)
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3210
photos
102
followers
66
following
879% complete
View this month »
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th October 2025 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
fall
,
autumn
,
flying
,
south
,
turkey buzzard
Paula Fontanini
ace
Great shot! It is a rather scary sight to see dozens of them roosting in the trees. There is a park around where they roost in massive numbers.
October 10th, 2025
