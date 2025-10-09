Previous
Heading home for the night... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3210

Heading home for the night...

This is a Turkey Buzzard heading to its "Roosting Tree", where several dozen of its kind will roost for the night. (The tree is a frightening site!)
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Paula Fontanini ace
Great shot! It is a rather scary sight to see dozens of them roosting in the trees. There is a park around where they roost in massive numbers.
October 10th, 2025  
