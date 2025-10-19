Previous
Fallen leaf... by thewatersphotos
Fallen leaf...

The Sycamore trees have been loosing their leaves for weeks now due to the dry weather. I found this solitary leaf that was still whole.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

