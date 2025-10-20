Previous
Changing colors... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3222

Changing colors...

The Oak trees are finally changing color!
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Lovely colors.
October 24th, 2025  
