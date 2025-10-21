Previous
Pacing... by thewatersphotos
Pacing...

I wanted to take a picture of this tree, but this fellow kept pacing while talking on his phone...so I gave up and took his picture with the tree.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Paula Fontanini ace
He adds a little extra interest!! :) I like it!
October 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid view and capture.
October 24th, 2025  
