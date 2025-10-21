Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3223
Pacing...
I wanted to take a picture of this tree, but this fellow kept pacing while talking on his phone...so I gave up and took his picture with the tree.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3223
photos
103
followers
66
following
883% complete
View this month »
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
21st October 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
phone
,
water
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
talking
,
fellow
Paula Fontanini
ace
He adds a little extra interest!! :) I like it!
October 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid view and capture.
October 24th, 2025
