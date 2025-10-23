Sign up
Photo 3224
Soon to be graduates...
These men (yes all men in this graduating class) are soon to graduate from Boot Camp.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3224
photos
103
followers
66
following
Tags
men
south
uniform
ceremony
graduates
Corinne C
ace
Great capture
October 24th, 2025
