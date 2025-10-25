Previous
Changing colors... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3227

Changing colors...

The berries on the Burford Holly is changing color. The bright red is coming.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely berries!
October 25th, 2025  
