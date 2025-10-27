Previous
Raindrops on the Collards... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3229

Raindrops on the Collards...

I've planted Collards this year in our Garden Raised Beds mainly for an experiment to see how they would grow. They are doing VERY well.
We got rain after a few weeks of no rain, so had to capture this.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Barb ace
Lovely capture of the collards and the raindrops! ☺️
October 28th, 2025  
