Photo 3229
Raindrops on the Collards...
I've planted Collards this year in our Garden Raised Beds mainly for an experiment to see how they would grow. They are doing VERY well.
We got rain after a few weeks of no rain, so had to capture this.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3229
photos
103
followers
66
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
27th October 2025 12:37pm
bed
,
rain
,
fall
,
autumn
,
droplets
,
garden
,
growing
,
south
,
raindrops
,
collards
Barb
ace
Lovely capture of the collards and the raindrops! ☺️
October 28th, 2025
