Still blooming 1... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3230

Still blooming 1...

Our weather has been so mild that we have a couple of summer flowers still blooming.
This is a "volunteer" Zinnia continues to put on new buds and flowers.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
