Previous
Next
Still blooming #2... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3231

Still blooming #2...

This is our Gaillardia pulchella, aka Indian Blanket. This plant was transplanted from the ground to a large pot which I continue to water.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact