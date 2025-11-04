Previous
Next
Late sunlight... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3237

Late sunlight...

This is where the deer come out each night. I'm too early to see them, but liked how the late afternoon sunlight lit their paths.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Interesting use of light
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact