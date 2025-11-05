Previous
Orb Weaver... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3238

Orb Weaver...

This is our second one around our fence. This one has built along the openings in the fence. He is 2 inches across...rather large.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

