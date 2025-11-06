Previous
Sunset over the trees... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3239

Sunset over the trees...

This is my favorite sunset setting, looking West toward our neighbor's storage building and across the tall tree in the center.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Janis
That’s a beautiful sunset!! 😃
November 7th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty
November 7th, 2025  
