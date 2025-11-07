Previous
The tree... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3240

The tree...

This is the tree from yesterday, now in the light of day. It is also shot with a new lens.
For the One Week Only challenge - Landscape
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Shutterbug ace
It certainly is a stately tree.
November 8th, 2025  
