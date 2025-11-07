Sign up
Previous
Photo 3240
The tree...
This is the tree from yesterday, now in the light of day. It is also shot with a new lens.
For the One Week Only challenge - Landscape
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
3240
photos
103
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
7th November 2025 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
field
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
owo-8
Shutterbug
ace
It certainly is a stately tree.
November 8th, 2025
