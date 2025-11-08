Previous
Growing in the trees... by thewatersphotos
Growing in the trees...

The bright yellow leaves are wild Muscadine vines. They grow high into trees and will fill them all the way to the top.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Dorothy ace
What pretty vines. Not familiar with muscadine grapes. Are they good to eat?
November 9th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Still hanging on for as long as it can.
November 9th, 2025  
