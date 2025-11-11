Sign up
Previous
Photo 3244
Lady Bugs...
There were dozens of Lady Bugs walking up and down the power pole by our house. They were different colors with differing number of spots.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
3
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Tags
walking
,
fall
,
autumn
,
utility
,
pole
,
south
,
spots
,
lady bug
Mags
ace
Nice capture! They are actually Asian Lady Beetles. That "W" on their head is unmistakable. =)
November 12th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool shot! Great texture and interest.
November 12th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That’s interesting. Seems more like ant than ladybug behavior.
November 12th, 2025
