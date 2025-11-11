Previous
There were dozens of Lady Bugs walking up and down the power pole by our house. They were different colors with differing number of spots.
Mags ace
Nice capture! They are actually Asian Lady Beetles. That "W" on their head is unmistakable. =)
November 12th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool shot! Great texture and interest.
November 12th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
That’s interesting. Seems more like ant than ladybug behavior.
November 12th, 2025  
