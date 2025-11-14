Previous
Next
Delicacies... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3247

Delicacies...

These delicacies (and many more) were at the Coffee Shop where we went for breakfast with our daughter and son-in-law. Delicious!
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh those look so good!
November 18th, 2025  
Janis
I can almost smell the deliciousness 😃
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact