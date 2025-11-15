Previous
Sunset at the ballpark... by thewatersphotos
Sunset at the ballpark...

While visiting family our grandson had his first Flag Football game and it was at night. Fun to watch him play.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
The beginnings of a future NFL star!
November 18th, 2025  
