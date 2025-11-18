Previous
Red Maple is changing color... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3251

Red Maple is changing color...

Our Red Maple is turning its deep red color. It really shines in the sunlight!
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
that's good!
November 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
I love how you composed this.
November 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love the spotlight on the leaves. Very pretty.
November 19th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful light
November 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact