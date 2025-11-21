Previous
A sea of green...in B&W... by thewatersphotos
A sea of green...in B&W...

21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
GaryW
Inspired by @marlboromaam , I wanted to try some B&W with no really editing.
This is Kurly Kale in our raised bed.
November 22nd, 2025  
Brooke Lindsay
Neat! I was able to guess it was kale before I read the description, but it looks otherworldly.
November 22nd, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
It does offer some interesting patterns.
November 22nd, 2025  
*lynn ace
Haha, your title made me laugh. Lots of texture
November 22nd, 2025  
