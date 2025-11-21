Sign up
Photo 3254
A sea of green...in B&W...
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
4
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3254
photos
105
followers
68
following
891% complete
View this month »
Tags
b&w
,
green
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
monochrome
,
kale
,
unfiltered
GaryW
Inspired by
@marlboromaam
, I wanted to try some B&W with no really editing.
This is Kurly Kale in our raised bed.
November 22nd, 2025
Brooke Lindsay
Neat! I was able to guess it was kale before I read the description, but it looks otherworldly.
November 22nd, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
It does offer some interesting patterns.
November 22nd, 2025
*lynn
ace
Haha, your title made me laugh. Lots of texture
November 22nd, 2025
This is Kurly Kale in our raised bed.