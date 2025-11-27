Sign up
Previous
Photo 3260
Thanksgiving...
This is a table decoration from our church Thanksgiving Dinner.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
fall
,
autumn
,
table
,
decoration
,
south
,
thanksgiving
Dorothy
ace
Happy Thanksgiving 🦃
November 27th, 2025
