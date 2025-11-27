Previous
Thanksgiving... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3260

Thanksgiving...

This is a table decoration from our church Thanksgiving Dinner.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Dorothy ace
Happy Thanksgiving 🦃
November 27th, 2025  
