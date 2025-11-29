Sign up
Previous
Photo 3262
Lottie...
This is her new favorite sitting position.
Glad to catch her among the leaves in the golden hour sunlight.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
29th November 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sunlight
,
golden
,
leaves
,
pet
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
lottie
Shutterbug
ace
She sits up nice and proud.
November 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a precious pup!
November 30th, 2025
