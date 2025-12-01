Previous
Looking Westward... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3264

Looking Westward...

This shack belongs to our neighbor and this is the tall tree featured in many of my sunset photos.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice rural capture!
December 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely country scene.
December 2nd, 2025  
Charper
I like that picture. So peaceful and simple
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact