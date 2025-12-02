Previous
Mourning... by thewatersphotos
My younger brother passed away very unexpectedly early this morning.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Very sorry for your loss.
December 5th, 2025  
Charper
Gary if you need anything let me know. Sorry about ur lose.
December 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh Gary, I am so sorry for your loss. Deepest love and condolences with you and all your family.
December 5th, 2025  
George
So sorry to hear that. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
December 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I am so very sorry that you have had this shocking news.
December 6th, 2025  
Jon Lip
That really sucks, deepest condolences Gary.
December 6th, 2025  
