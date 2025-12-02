Sign up
Photo 3265
Mourning...
My younger brother passed away very unexpectedly early this morning.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Mags
ace
Very sorry for your loss.
December 5th, 2025
Charper
Gary if you need anything let me know. Sorry about ur lose.
December 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh Gary, I am so sorry for your loss. Deepest love and condolences with you and all your family.
December 5th, 2025
George
So sorry to hear that. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
December 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I am so very sorry that you have had this shocking news.
December 6th, 2025
Jon Lip
That really sucks, deepest condolences Gary.
December 6th, 2025
